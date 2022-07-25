‘The Casket’ and ‘Besky’ authored by Nita Bajoria launched at Glenburg Penthouse

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Duo novella,’The Casket’ and ‘Besky’ is the fourth book penned down by Nita Bajoria, which speaks about the women empowerment and true love, were launched recently at Glenburg Penthouse in the august presence of diplomats Zhao Liu – CG Chinese Consulate, Manfred Auster, Nilufer Bose Archment, women from varied walks of life, many of them authors, entrepreneurs and accomplished theater personalities like Anjum Katyal (co-director Apeejay Kolkata Literary Fest), Jael Silliman (renowned author), Ramanjit Kaur (theatre personality), GM Kapur (Head, INTACH Kolkata), Ushoshi Sengupta (Miss Universe India) and Esha Dutta (Proprietor, Priya Cinema).

The launch of ‘Besky’ and ‘The Casket’ were followed by a high end panel discussion. The session was moderated by Oindrilla Dutt, arts and events curator. The other panelists were PR Guru Rita Bhimani and the eminent educator and Principal of Loreto College, Dr. Sister Christine Coutinho.

The discussions focused on the women protagonists of the book, their struggles and their achievements, particularly on life, love, relationships, male perceptions and more.

Interesting questions were raised to the panelists on the need for mothers to sensitize their sons on issues of gender equality, of being supportive partners and encouraging the women in the families to go for their dreams, of suppressing their egos and understanding that in life, adjustments must be made by both partners.

Nita Bajoria the author said, “Both the stories in it are close to my heart as it speaks of women empowerment and true love. The Casket is about a women archer and a budding author who come together to help each other find their identities. Besky, set in Darjeeling is about a tea plucker’s struggle to a decent life and her choices. Hope my readers would be able to relate and enjoy both the stories.”

