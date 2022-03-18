The Cathedral of Holy Rosary celebrates Holi with inter-community bonding and message of peace

The Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary, Burrabazar, Kolkata, today celebrated Holi festivities by organizing an inter-community goodwill gathering to spread the message of humanity, peace and environmental awareness in the presence of representatives professing different faiths – Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, Buddhism and Sikhism. The event was formally flagged off by Chief Guest, Mr Praveen Kumar Tripathi, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kolkata and Guest of Honour, Mr Rupesh Kumar, DC Central, Kolkata. and attended by industrialist Pramode K Agarwal and curator of art work Mr Subrata Ganguly and others. Rev. Fr. Franklin Menezes, Pro-Vicar of The Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary, speaking on the occasion, said, “The colour festival of Holi and the onset of Lent, when Christians fast for 40 days in memory of Lord Jesus’ fasting in the wilderness, is an auspicious time for us to strengthen our inter-community relations and social bonding and also spread the message of peace, humanity, mutual respect among members of different faiths and environmental awareness. We all pray that the wars threatening global peace are ended.” Mr Praveen Tripathi, Additional Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, said, “There is a need to build bridges between different communities and strengthen the social fabric of India. I congratulate Rev. Fr. Franklin Menezes, for organising this beautiful event and meeting of minds. I take this opportunity to convey Holi greetings and best wishes to all on behalf of the Kolkata Police.” “On this auspicious occasion of Holi we must reiterate our resolve to adhere to the values of peace and community service. More and more people should come forward to forge inter-community bondings and help in social welfare activities,” said Mr Rupesh Kumar, DC Central, Kolkata. The Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary in Burrabazar, Kolkata was founded in 1799 and is one of the oldest Cathedrals of eastern India. The Cathedral had recently inaugurated a special exhibition on the various pictures of St. Francis of Assisi – the Patron Saint of Environment and the originator of the tradition of cribs. The pictorial displays of St Francis of Assisi, conceptualised by Church Art, inspire people to love and protect Mother Earth. Fr. Franklin Menezes called on everyone to respect and protect Mother nature and earth’s environment and spread environmental awareness and practice in daily life by conserving nature and its resources.

