The CBI submitted the status report of three incidents in the High Court simultaneously

#Kolkata: The CBI submitted three status reports simultaneously. The CBI has submitted a status report to the High Court on the Hanskhali gang-rape, Vadhu murder and Bogutui fire. Following the order of the High Court, the CBI took charge of the investigation. And this time after investigation they also submitted the status report. According to CBI sources, the first status report on the incident of gang-rape of Hanskhali minor and murder of Vadhu in Rampurhat was submitted to the High Court on Monday. Besides, the CBI submitted the second status report in the Bogutui arson case in the High Court today, Tuesday. According to CBI sources, the first status report in the Hanskhali juvenile gang rape case mentions the arrest of six persons by the CBI.

Braj and his gang are accused of gang-raping a minor in Shyamnagar village of Hanskhali on April 4. In that incident, Braj Gowali and his friend Prabhakar Poddar were arrested by the district police but the rest were missing. The High Court directed the CBI to investigate. The CBI then arrested Ranjit Mallick, accused of gang-rape, from Ranaghat. Akash Barai and Dipta Gayali, along with a minor, were later arrested on charges of threatening and falsifying evidence. The CBI also arrested Brajar’s father Samar Gowali and Samar’s close Piyush Bhakta. They are also accused of threatening the victim’s family and destroying evidence. A total of six people were arrested by the CBI. The CBI reported all those detailed reports to the High Court.

On the other hand, the CBI also submitted the first status report to the High Court on the murder of Vadu Sheikh in Rampurhat. This is the first status report of the CBI after the investigation. The CBI has submitted detailed information to the High Court on how the incident took place, what caused the murder and the progress of all investigations.

On the other hand, the CBI gave the second status report on the Bogutui fire connection. The status report mentions the progress of the investigation into the Bogutui arson incident. According to CBI sources, Bappa Sheikh, Sabu Sheikh, Chand Sheikh and Paltu Sheikh were arrested by the CBI from Mumbai in Bogutuikand. Then Samir and Riton Sheikh came into the hands of CBI. A total of six people were arrested by the CBI in connection with the Bugutui fire connection. The CBI submitted the status reports of three important incidents together. Informed quarters think that this is very important and significant.

