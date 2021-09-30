The central government wants to ensure food for every child Decision taken in the cabinet 6 Each and Every Children will have food free of cost, Bangla News, Coronavirus Third Wave, Covid-19 Third Wave, West Bengal News, Kolkata News, Green Fungus, Black Fungus, Yello Fungus threats, Covid-19, Coronavirus, Covid-19 Vaccine, Corona Vaccine, Corona Second Wave, Corona cases in India, Corona cases in Bengal, Corona Second Wave in India, Corona Second Wave Impact, Bed shortage in Hospitals, Oxygen shortages in Hospitals, Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee over Covid-19, Mamata Banerjee over Coronavirus Second Wave, Abhishek Banerjee the all India General Secretary of All India Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee is the new general secretary of Trinamool Congress– News18 Bangla
As a result of this decision, the prices of CNG, PNG and fertilizers are eye-catching Prices of Public Sector Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) from October 1. Symbolic image 6