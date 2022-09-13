The Changing Times with AI 

The Times of Bengal has changed the way it looks and here’s why. With the content economy changing overnight, the news website has partnered with Kunato, a Silicon Valley-based company, to apply their patented technology, Kunato.Ai, onto the website. This article will walk you through these changes and what they mean for your reading experience.

As it has proven time and time again, The Times of Bengal has abided by its mission to walk beside the people by supporting them with a wide spectrum of articles – from lifestyle to breaking news. Their main focus has always been on providing a seamless user experience and keeping their readers in the loop with the latest trends. As Artificial Intelligence is gaining traction, and is set to become a core function in most future businesses, the news website has once again updated itself to provide their readers with a future-oriented news experience.

Readers now see a real-time price beside every article. This price has been accurately calculated by the technology after measuring various metrics such as user demand, uniqueness, market trends and much more, using quantitative deep-learning algorithms that work without the need of human intervention. What’s more is that this price is dynamic and updates every few seconds! As readers hover or tap over the price, they are able to see the price history and engagement of the article.

To further enhance the reading experience, this technology allows readers to value their time and choose to consume content based on value and not popularity. A behavior that has existed in all of us since the very beginning is now made possible on digital news consumption, as prices are introduced against each article. Kunato.Ai shows you the real time price and you, the user, can then decide if the article in front of you is valuable enough for your time.

This conscious consumption of content is also very useful in helping readers keep track of important articles and even articles they might have missed that would have been of importance to them.

This change in content consumption has been brought to the website by Kunato, a tech company innovating in the AI space, that has revolutionized the creation, consumption and monetization of content. Having seen tremendous growth of more than 28 million active users in a matter of months, Kunato is dedicated to its partnership with The Times of Bengal to help them strengthen their relationship with their readers.