The choice is the party office, this office may be in the future, according to the speculative party leader – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee said that she liked the party’s new office (Trinamool Bhavan). He himself said, “I like this office This is a temporary office. It is rented. However, it may be permanent in the coming days. This office is very nice. “

Akshay III has entered the house. Mamata Banerjee, the party’s chairperson, entered the new party office on Thursday. The state committee meeting was held at 4 pm at the temporary Trinamool Bhaban near Metropolitan. This meeting of the ruling party is very important from the organizational point of view Multiple programs as he announced from this meeting. Similarly, from the new office, Mamata Banerjee can share the responsibilities in the party office. It was heard.

At present, the house of Supremo Mamata Banerjee, All India General Secretary of the party Abhishek Banerjee and State President Subrata Boxer has been fixed in the new Trinamool Bhaban. It is thought that the office room may be allocated for some important leaders of the party The names of Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas and Sudip Bandyopadhyay are in practice Besides, the party’s youth president Saini Ghosh. Room 7 can also be allocated for all the branch organizations of the party including student and labor organizations Mamata Banerjee can give necessary instructions in this regard soon.

According to sources, he came to attend the meeting and toured the party office. He also noticed that the interior was decorated with his paintings. He also saw the picture of Thakur in the house of the state president. Panchayat vote in the state next year. It is believed that Mamata Banerjee may announce some programs before that today. As a result, the number of party leaders and workers from the district will increase in this office. Therefore, full political activities will continue from this house.

