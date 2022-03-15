The civic police need to be trained, the Chief Secretary instructed due to repeated debates – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Following the killing of two councilors, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi directed the district police officers to be more active. Yesterday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern in a meeting with top officials of the police administration. Later in the day, the chief secretary held a meeting with senior police officials

According to sources, out of 108 municipalities where elections have been held, 26 municipalities have been identified as sensitive by the police-administration. The Chief Secretary has directed the police officials to ensure that there is no disturbance centering on the formation of boards in these areas.

Apart from this, after the death of Anis Khan, the police officials have also been warned about the civic police Police officers have been instructed to provide better training to the civic police

As it has come to the notice of Navanna, the Chief Secretary has suggested to make the civic police personnel more aware of their jurisdiction and responsibilities by involving the names of the civic police in various incidents.

Police have also been warned about the swing In order to prevent any kind of unforeseen incident in the swing, it has been asked to keep an eye on the matter On the day of the swing and the day after that, the senior officers have to visit different places in the district. In addition to the swing, there is a reference to Shabe next Saturday Police have been instructed to keep a close watch to ensure that no communal disturbances take place.

