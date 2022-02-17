The commission wants the rest of the municipalities to vote with the state police – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state’s Election Commission wants the remaining 108 municipalities (West Bengal Municipal Election 2022) to vote with the state’s armed police. The commission wants to follow this formula to complete the voting process on February 28 without any hindrance. For now, he wants to rely on the state police. Opposition groups called for a by-election in the West Bengal Municipal Election 2022. The commission sees the role of the state police in the election of Kolkata municipality and the remaining four municipal corporations as positive. In that case, the votes of 108 municipalities and the state election commission are trusting the state police. However, it is not yet clear how many forces will be involved in the vote.

However, the State Election Commission sought the opinion of the state on whether the West Bengal Municipal Election 2022 will be held with the help of central forces. According to sources, the state has practically rejected that claim.

Opposition groups called for a boycott of the by-elections. Opposition parties have stated they will not run in the by-elections. However, the BJP has set the tone. There have been allegations of intimidation of candidates in several cases, including forcible withdrawal of nominations.

Although the state has repeatedly said that the state police is enough to provide security in the polls. State police are able to conduct the election cautiously. Similarly, the State Election Commission said that there is no need for central forces, the rest of the municipalities will be able to conduct the polls with the armed police of the state.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: February 17, 2022, 19:58 IST

Tags: West Bengal Municipal Election 2022