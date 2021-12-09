The Commissioner of Railway Safety gave clearance for the construction of the bridge in two days – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Good news for the people of Kolkata. The complexity of the work of building the bridge over the upper part of the railway line. Eventually, the ROB was approved by the Railway Safety Commissioner under the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Last week, the final design was sent to the Eastern Railway by the State Public Works Department for the construction of this rail-road over bridge. After checking all the designs, Eastern Railway sent it to the Railway Safety Commissioner. The design was examined by the Railway Safety Commissioner on December 6. Exactly two days later, on December 6, the CRS issued the clearance.

As a result, there was no obstacle in the construction of the bridge over the railway line. The construction work of Tala Bridge is in full swing on both sides of the state and railways. State Public Works Minister Malay Ghatak had earlier told the assembly that the new Tala Bridge could be opened in March-April. State Public Works Minister Malay Ghatak has announced that the bridge will be opened to the public in March-April next year. He told the assembly that the Tala Bridge could be inaugurated in March-April next year. He also said that efforts are being made to complete the work of this bridge by February 2022.

Tala Bridge is one of the major centers of communication between Kolkata and the northern suburbs. The old Tala bridge is being demolished and a new one is being built. “We are trying to complete the Tala Bridge by next February, after which the bridge may be inaugurated in March-April,” said Malay Ghatak. Traffic on the Tala Bridge was completely closed from February 1, 2020. Within a few days, the work of demolishing the Tala bridge also started. A medical examination of that important bridge in North Kolkata revealed its dilapidated condition. After several rounds of discussions with the railways, it was decided to demolish the bridge. Until the new bridge is built, vehicles are moving on the alternative route. This is causing huge traffic jams. The expert company Rites had earlier suggested that the bridge be demolished and rebuilt. Bridge expert VK Raina reported in Navanne in support of their views. He is also one of the best bridge experts in the country.

Raina Tala inspected the condition of the bridge more than once and submitted a report to the then Chief Secretary. That is in October 2019. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself examined the report submitted to the Chief Secretary. After that it was decided to demolish the Tala bridge. The new government came to power in the state last May. Although Mamata Banerjee is the Chief Minister, the responsibilities of the Public Works Department have changed. The then Prime Minister had a bad faith. In the new cabinet, Malay Ghatak has been given the responsibility of the Public Works Department. According to Malay Ghatak, the new Tala Bridge is being built in such a way that it can carry the load for about 100 years. According to the railways, they are in constant touch with the state. Quickly view all designs and files and send reports. Work is underway on the upper part of the railway line. Rail traffic will be temporarily suspended during work

Abir Ghosal