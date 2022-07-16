The Discourse 2022 focuses on the evolution of Modern Federalism and its impact on people, polity and business

The Discourse 2022 – an event focusing on the evolution of ‘Modern Federalism’ in the Indian landscape and its effect on people, polity and business, was held at Taj Bengal in Kolkata on 16th July. Veteran advocate and Member of Parliament, Mr. Kapil Sibal graced the event and presented the Keynote Address. Mr. Moloy Ghatak, Minister of Department of Law, Judicial and Public Works, Government of West Bengal; Dr. H. K. Dwivedi, Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal; Mr. Soumendra Nath Mookherjee, Learned Advocate General for the State of West Bengal and Prof. Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti, VC of WBNUJS also delivered Addresses at the event.

Veteran advocate Mr. Kapil Sibal mentioned, “I am concerned over the state of judiciary these days and how central organisations like CBI is being used as a puppet in the hands of the government. Hate has become an instrument of electoral gain and democracy is to be practiced freely now.”

Advocate General state of West Bengal Mr. Soumendra Nath Mookherjee said, “Constitution is a living document which ensures democracy through debate. It was prepared for the purpose of making India indestructible through several states and administrations to be present in the country. It was believed as the cornerstone of new ideas, progress and development.”

Ms. Sucharita Basu, Managing Partner of AQUILAW said, “The future of federalism in India lies in expanded autonomy to States. This needs to be done keeping the diverse socio-cultural and economic needs of each State. We need to address the elements of fiscal partnership between the centre and the states. The relationship should not be one of an inter State competition to garner more resources, but a genuine attempt to provide an impetus to the economy.”

Mr. Sanjay Basu, Partner of AQUILAW commented, “Federalism, as one of the main tenets of Indian democracy, needs to be upheld on all fronts – judicial, fiscal and administrative. Federalism not only creates rights for the States but also strengthens the citizens as well as the nation as a whole.