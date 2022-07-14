The extra number one found in Tate is like reading Newton’s apple, piercing the court – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: “Newton saw the apple read. It’s like reading the extra number 1 apple in the Tate. It’s amazing to have 273 people in the extra number 1.” During the day, 19 appeal cases related to primary recruitment corruption were heard, with former board president Manik Bhattacharya’s lawyer Joydeep Kar asking questions.

He pointed out that the single bench on June 16, 2022 directed the board to bring some documents. Recruitment candidates were asked to bring the application, but the board could not pay. In the panel, 263 people were appointed from the offices of the primary education boards of different districts. There was no signature on the panel. Can the board president be removed for failing to submit all these documents? The manner in which they were sent to the forensic after requesting all these documents is against the law. The court should have asked the board to give an affidavit in this regard. The court could have ordered the documents to be canceled. There may be some irregularities in the work of the board, but that means there has been illegal work, this is how the single bench took over. The board has repeatedly tried to tell the single bench that there could be irregularities in the recruitment process, but there was nothing illegal. State Advocate General Soumendranath Mukherjee questioned Justice Subrata Talukder in the division bench.

None of those who lost their jobs were included in the case. The single bench has been judged on the basis of wrong theory. The employment of 265 people, unable to rectify this irregularity, is what the single bench felt. Admitting irregularities in the initial recruitment, the state AG said there were no allegations of illegal recruitment in the last four years. Under the Right to Education Act, quality education for every student aged 6-14 is now a right across the country. There was an additional preliminary recruitment panel. It was wrong. This 283 recruitment list was wrong. That’s all. Although boards have the option to create additional panels. There are no irregularities outside of this. Even assuming this panel was created was wrong. So where did the crime come from? If ‘unfit’, the board president can be removed. Where are these criteria made for single bench described? Board members may remove the president in the form of a decision. The government appoints the chairman of the board.

On the same day, the Assistant Solicitor General of the Center said, “The CBI is investigating the case under the supervision of the Joint Chief. The case will be heard again on Friday.

Arnab Hazra

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 14, 2022, 21:03 IST

