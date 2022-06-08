Menu
Search
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Kolkata Updates

The father-son meeting is important, the High Court judge told Kanchan-Pinky – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: Actor-MLA Kanchan Mallick had filed a contempt of court case against his ex-wife Pinky Banerjee in 2021. The case is set to be heard on Wednesday. The Calcutta High Court will take initiative to meet the parents through mediation. The verdict was heard by a single bench of Justice Biswajit Basu. He said, “The meeting of the child with the father is important in this case. It doesn’t matter where the place is. Come on Monday 7 You guys, I try. “

Kanchan had applied to the Alipore court in September last year to meet the child. Alipore court directed that Pinky should have child meeting with Kanchan in lawyer Kallol Basu Chamber. But Kanchan’s ex-wife did not follow that instruction. He claimed that they were ready to meet the child at the house of his cousin actress Savitri Chatterjee, not in a lawyer’s chamber. Kanchan objected to Savitri Chatterjee going home. After that, Kanchan filed a contempt of court case in the High Court.

Incidentally, the divorce case of Kanchan-Pinki is still pending in the Alipore court. Father Kanchan did not see the child for a long time. So this is the case.

Details coming …

Published by:Teesta Barman

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Calcutta High Court, Divorce, Kanchan mullick, Pinky banerjee



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleThe Railway Board is going to take a decision with the station masters under pressure – News18 Bangla
Next articleDilip Ghosh: Dilip Ghosh got a phone call, that is the excitement! Indications of increased power again?
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

CPIM || The internal affairs of the party are not on Facebook, the message of discipline is forwarded to the state secretary

admin -
#Kolkata: Naren Chatterjee, the state secretary of...

JP Nadda in Kolkata: Amit Shah’s tune in Nadda’s face too

admin -
#Kolkata: BJP all-India president JP Nadda in Kolkata...

Dilip Ghosh: Dilip Ghosh got a phone call, that is the excitement! Indications of increased power again?

admin -
#Kolkata: Phone call to Dilip Ghosh from the...

The father-son meeting is important, the High Court judge told Kanchan-Pinky – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: Actor-MLA Kanchan Mallick had filed a contempt...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL