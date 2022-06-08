The father-son meeting is important, the High Court judge told Kanchan-Pinky – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Actor-MLA Kanchan Mallick had filed a contempt of court case against his ex-wife Pinky Banerjee in 2021. The case is set to be heard on Wednesday. The Calcutta High Court will take initiative to meet the parents through mediation. The verdict was heard by a single bench of Justice Biswajit Basu. He said, “The meeting of the child with the father is important in this case. It doesn’t matter where the place is. Come on Monday 7 You guys, I try. “

Kanchan had applied to the Alipore court in September last year to meet the child. Alipore court directed that Pinky should have child meeting with Kanchan in lawyer Kallol Basu Chamber. But Kanchan’s ex-wife did not follow that instruction. He claimed that they were ready to meet the child at the house of his cousin actress Savitri Chatterjee, not in a lawyer’s chamber. Kanchan objected to Savitri Chatterjee going home. After that, Kanchan filed a contempt of court case in the High Court.

Incidentally, the divorce case of Kanchan-Pinki is still pending in the Alipore court. Father Kanchan did not see the child for a long time. So this is the case.

Details coming …

