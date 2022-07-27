The first metro coach manufacturing plant in the state, the coaches will go to Pune and Bangalore

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The first metro coach manufacturing plant in the state. And informed circles think that the message will go to the people about the industry-friendly environment of the state around the factory. Titagarh Wagon will be manufactured by Metro Coach at their Hindmotor shed Umesh Chowdhury, MD of the company said, as a result, about 25,000 people will be employed. We will take our staff to Italy and train them step by step.

Stainless steel and aluminum coaches have never been made in India before. The coach will be manufactured at Hindmotor’s Titagarh wagon factory using Italian technology. Among them aluminum coaches will be supplied to Pune Metro. And stainless steel coaches will be supplied to Bengaluru Metro. The most modern metro services in the country are being launched in both these places. And the name of Bengal is associated with it.

Read more– Arpita used to come in a car covered with black glass, she would go out for a trip after nightfall

Such a coach has not been made in the country before. Every coach is going to be aluminum. Which is going to be around 5 tonnes lighter than a normal metro coach. This coach will be environment friendly. Low carbon foot print. According to the company sources, electricity consumption will be much less if this coach is launched. Everything is made using Italian technology. The coaches have plenty of space inside. There is a big window. The handle is at a convenient height. Several measures have been taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers. This is the first time there is an anti-drag system. As a result, if something gets stuck in the door somehow, even if something very fine gets stuck, the train won’t start.

Read more- By the grace of the goddess, no one is hungry! Find out now where to keep Maa Annapurna’s picture to bring prosperity to the world

There is an infrared fire detection unit inside the room. Passenger seats will be more comfortable. There is a facility for keeping wheel chairs. There are multiple CC cameras in the whole room. From which motorman will get feed. As a result, the motorman will keep an eye on what is happening in every corner of the room. Apart from this, there is a talkback system. As a result, passengers can talk to the motorman.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 27, 2022, 09:04 IST

Tags: Kolkata metro