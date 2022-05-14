The first time was hidden, the cause of the second disaster … – News18 Bangla

Small and big cracks have appeared in at least 14 houses in Durga Pituri Lane since Wednesday afternoon. The cause of the recent disaster is hidden in the first disaster of Metro in Boubazar. Cracks broke out in several houses in Boubazar area at intervals of two and a half years from Wednesday night. Because the investigation shows that the disaster of 2019 is behind this incident.

Two and a half years ago, a tunnel boring machine hit the groundwater level in Chandi. One house after another collapsed on the ground. He himself became crippled. Then a shaft was made between Durgapituri Lane and Shakrapara Lane to lift the Chandi and Urbi machines. After the successful lifting of the two machines, the work of making concrete boxes on the floor of the shaft like that tub started. This whole thing was not in the initial plan. The catastrophe of 2019 is the reason for this plan.

Work also started from Sealdah during the making of the concrete box. There was no difficulty in that. The tunnel boring machine Chandi was stuck towards Dharmatala for a long time and there was not much soil in that part. The water level in the last few days has been hit due to digging for concrete in that place. As a result, water mixed with sand and soil comes out. The balance of the soil is disturbed and cracks start appearing in the adjacent bars. Panic in the spread.

All in all, KMRCL officials believe that Chandi’s long stay is one of the reasons for this catastrophe. For now, Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Limited is relieved The water has stopped flowing since Friday morning By no means is the water rising. The eleven places from which water was continuously coming out have been completely shut off by grouting. However, stopping the flow of water does not mean that the grouting will be stopped. Extensive grouting work will continue. At the same time another relief news, the movement of soil has stopped at the bottom of the tunnel. It has already been detected in meters installed in different places. As a result, there is no possibility of settlement. Therefore, it is believed that no new cracks will appear in any house.

Like in 2019, the problem is due to leaking water. Water was constantly coming out from about 33.3 meters below the tunnel boring machine bar. The problem starts about 9 meters out of the 36 meters below the ground which is towards the Esplanade. The tunnel boring machine started leaking water in the last few days due to rains in the lower part of the tunnel on the side where Chandi was damaged.

Abir Ghoshal

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: May 14, 2022, 08:33 IST

Tags: Bowbazar, Bowbazar Tragedy