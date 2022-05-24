Cycle Pure Agarbathi, the world’s largest manufacturer of agarbathi, launched ‘Pushkarini Sacred Incense’ and ‘Om Shanthi Dhuno’ at an event organised in Kolkata, in the presence of Sourav Ganguly, the Brand Ambassador and Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi.

Handcrafted by women, the ‘Pushkarini Agarbathi, Sambrani, Cones and Dhoop are made using sacred temple blessed flowers collected from in Mysuru’s Chamundeshwari Temple, Nanjundeshwara Swamy Temple and Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple. The divine fragrance is the result of a unique formulation of holy temple flowers, rare herbs, sambrani resins and natural oils.

Cycle’s Om Shanthi Dhuno is a one-of-its-kind product created using resins and essential oils for a traditional Dhuno experience. It is ideal for festive occasions, ceremonies and special rituals.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, “As a brand that aims to provide hope by doing the right thing always, we saw an opportunity to enhance the life and purpose of sacred temple flowers and created Pushkarini, a special incense infused with divinity and sustainability.

Likewise, Om Shanthi Dhuno has been created for easy use and a convenient puja experience and exudes a heavenly, lingering fragrance.”

Speaking on the occasion, Brand Ambassador, Sourav Ganguly says, ‘Cycle Pure has always been at the forefront of sustainability and innovation while delivering quality products for an enriched puja experience. I am elated to be part of a brand that is synonymous with hope and take pride in representing it in West Bengal once again.”

All the ingredients used in the brand’s products are ethically and sustainably sourced. The entire Carbon footprint during the manufacture of its products is offset as it is a certified Zero Carbon Manufacturer.

Pushkarini agarbathi and Om Shanthi Dhuno are available in retail outlets as well as on www.cycle.in .

About Cycle Pure Agarbathi:

The leading manufacturer and exporter of agarbathi, has always nurtured an eco-friendly approach in all its endeavors. Cycle Pure Agarbathi is the only agarbathi company in India certified as the Carbon Neutral Manufacturer by the UK-based The Carbon Neutral Company – the leading provider of carbon reduction solutions in the World. A champion of environment-friendly practices, the company has set up re-cycle corrugated boxes at relevant units and ensures the usage of natural ingredients that are IFRA certified aroma materials and are not harmful to the environment or health. Cycle Pure Agarbathi has an array of agarbathi in the premium category: Rhythm, Woods, Flute, and Three-in-One are the marquee brands. Heritage Agarbathi is its latest offering. For more information on the Group, please visit http://www.nrgroup.co.in/