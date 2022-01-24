The future of the Chinese wreck in the left left water in the Kolkata Metro! – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: The journey of non AC rack is finally on Kolkata Metro. Now just the AC Metro race. The number of metro users is increasing. Metro routes are also increasing throughout Greater Kolkata. In such a situation, AC Dalian wreck has been standing in Noapara car shed since March 2019. Although the rake could not start the race (Kolkata Metro New Rakes).

March 2019 to January 2022. Dalian wreck is not going to be used in passenger transport even after conducting various tests for 34 long months. And this time the question has arisen inside the Indian Railways. Metro engineers are also skeptical about the future of this Chinese wreck, which was bought at a huge cost.

Read more-Viral News: Not a story, really! Reaching home from the factory became an employee millionaire!

On March 4, 2019, Dalian Wreck came to Kolkata from China by ship. The Calcutta Metro Rail did the promotion of that Dalian wreck. Dalian Reck was brought to Noapara Metro Carshed on March 7 of the same year. Since then, the Dalian wreck has been standing in the car shed. Sometimes, of course, he has been tested several times. But seeing the result of the test, the commercial run of poet Subhash from Dakshineswar did not happen thinking about the safety of the passengers.

Metro officials said, “This rack from China is not suitable for passengers. There are several things that need to be changed in the rack. Dalian engineers are expected to visit the rake. But because of Kovid, they couldn’t come and check the rack. “

Read more-Issue from Lakhimpur Kheri to Hathras, from law and order to bank privatization, Trinamool Congress campaigning in 5 states

As a result, after completing the trial run, Dalian Rek had to wait at the Noapara car shed. While this rake is not solving the problem, doubts have arisen as to whether the remaining 13 rakes will come at all. In this situation, some of the railway officials are practically annoyed with the Dalian wreck standing in the car shed. However, many people say that Chinese rake may be normal in Kovid Mittal.

Abir Ghoshal

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: January 24, 2022, 13:58 IST

Tags: Kolkata metro