“The game will be changed”! BJP’s video album goes viral based on Trinamool’s popular slogan – News18 Bangla

#Calcutta: Gerua Shibir’s new video album ‘Badal Hobe’ is modeled after Trinamool’s ‘Khela Hobe’. Currently viral on social media. Even in the field of politics. Be it puja pandal or various social events house. There too, the popular song based on the slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ was playing on the mic. This time, the ‘play will be-‘ will be replaced by ‘change will be’. Now trending on social media is the new video album made by Garua Shibir.

Panchayat and Lok Sabha elections are ahead. Before that, the social media is now buzzing about this new slogan song of Gerua Shibir. The ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan and song acted as a sort of ‘vocal tonic’ for the Trinamool before the last assembly elections. From grassroots leaders to activist supporters, ‘Khela Hobe’ was heard all the time. That slogan is still heard in many people’s mouths. This time Gerua Shibir made a completely new song using the ‘Khela Hobe’ word bracket. The song was re-posted with a picture on a YouTube channel named after leader of the opposition Subhendu Adhikari. A video of the song has also been made by the BJP. The video contains various political programs including various meetings and processions of Nandigram BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Subhendu Adhikari.

Except for the phrase ‘Khela Hobe’, the rest of the song has been made in a completely new way. The lyrics were changed while keeping the tune, adding, ‘Your game will be over.’ There will be a change in Bengal this time. ‘Badal Hobe’ slogan in Bengali. The political circle thinks that the incident of the opposition party making a song using the lyrics of the song, which the ruling party came to power for the third time, is unprecedented. Almost every line of the song, which has gone viral on social media, is a scathing attack on the state government and Trinamool. In the language in which Sukant Majumder, Shuvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh and other Padma Shibir leaders bomb one after another against the ruling party, all those issues have come up in the video album.

Syndicate-cut from allegations of teacher recruitment corruption. The ruling party has been hit on various issues, including allegations of corruption in Amphan and the name change of central projects in Bengal. However, the three minutes and 39 seconds of this YouTube channel’s ‘Badal Hobe’ album is not his, supporting this video album in close quarters, Subvendu Adhikari said, ‘I have heard the song. like it The real situation of Bengal has been mentioned. I don’t know who made this video album. But whoever made this video album, I have my full support.” Meanwhile, regarding Padma Shibir’s new video album coming out, Jora Phul Shibir said, ‘There is no such thing as their own identity. Everything is done by imitating us’.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 16, 2022, 11:04 IST

Tags: BJP