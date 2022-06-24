The girl fell ill in the metro! Then … the city saw a human form – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Returning to college, a student got sick inside the metro and was treated by the staff of the metro. The incident took place at the Esplanade metro station in Kolkata on Friday. The father of the ailing college student says that if there were no Metro Rail workers today, good or bad things could have happened. The girl has become healthy for them.

Utsa Basu, a second-year sociology student, attended a college near Dumdum. On his way home, he fell ill on the metro. At that time, the RPF officers inside the metrorail saw the matter and immediately took him off the train and brought him to the top of the station. That’s where the service work started by putting him in the fan air. Immediately, the staff and the police rushed to the spot and tried to cure him by giving him water and food. Initiatives were taken by the Metro Rail to take him to the hospital. The student said that he had been on an empty stomach since morning. Maybe that is why his head started spinning inside the train. He continues to feel sick.

He later promised to take her to the hospital but she did not agree to go to the hospital. The girl recovered after serving the railway guards and staff. At that moment, the police kept in touch with the girl’s father. The girl’s father Tarun Basu left for the Esplanade after receiving the news. He arrived at the Esplanade around 4:30 p.m. He arrived with panic in his head. However, he was surprised when he came. “I’ve been hearing good things about the RPF for so long,” he said. But today I saw their human form. Many thanks to them. Thank you to Metro Rail. “

