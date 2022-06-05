The girl went to study, then what happened with her – News18 Bangla

#Narendrapur: Minor abduction in the afternoon! The incident of abduction of a minor who had just passed the secondary examination caused a stir in the Navgram area of ​​Charial Goriya. Police have arrested one person in connection with the incident. Narendrapur police are interrogating them in their custody. Kidnapping or any other conspiracy! The question arises.

According to police and local sources, a minor from Nabgram area of ​​Narendrapur police station came out of her house last Thursday as she was going to study tuition. Then he did not return home. When I called a phone number from the mobile phone of the minor, a young man received the call and informed that I had picked him up on the bus. Then the phone switched off. Suspicion granulated family. Family members of the minor approached the Narendrapur police station. He also made a missing diary. Narendrapur police have arrested a young man on the basis of the allegations. Has issued a kidnapping case. Investigating officers have started questioning in police custody after presenting him in Baruipur court on Saturday.

The fatherless minor has passed the secondary examination this year. Apart from studies and housework, the common people of the area could see something. Neighbors claim that she has always been known as the best girl in the area So where did the girl go? The question arises! Has the minor been abducted while talking on mobile phone? Or ran away from home voluntarily with someone else in love Sources said that the police of Narendrapur police station will reconstruct the incident with the arrested youth. Besides, the police has started a full investigation into the relationship of the minor with the arrested youth, why the youth picked up the minor on the bus, where the minor will go or with whom he went out.

Arpan Mandal

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: June 05, 2022, 11:50 IST

Tags: Missing, Narendrapur