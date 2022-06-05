Menu
Search
Sunday, June 5, 2022
Kolkata Updates

The girl went to study, then what happened with her – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Narendrapur: Minor abduction in the afternoon! The incident of abduction of a minor who had just passed the secondary examination caused a stir in the Navgram area of ​​Charial Goriya. Police have arrested one person in connection with the incident. Narendrapur police are interrogating them in their custody. Kidnapping or any other conspiracy! The question arises.

Read more – Eden Gardens: There will be a big change in Eden Gardens! The new paradise of cricket before Pujo

According to police and local sources, a minor from Nabgram area of ​​Narendrapur police station came out of her house last Thursday as she was going to study tuition. Then he did not return home. When I called a phone number from the mobile phone of the minor, a young man received the call and informed that I had picked him up on the bus. Then the phone switched off. Suspicion granulated family. Family members of the minor approached the Narendrapur police station. He also made a missing diary. Narendrapur police have arrested a young man on the basis of the allegations. Has issued a kidnapping case. Investigating officers have started questioning in police custody after presenting him in Baruipur court on Saturday.

The fatherless minor has passed the secondary examination this year. Apart from studies and housework, the common people of the area could see something. Neighbors claim that she has always been known as the best girl in the area So where did the girl go? The question arises! Has the minor been abducted while talking on mobile phone? Or ran away from home voluntarily with someone else in love Sources said that the police of Narendrapur police station will reconstruct the incident with the arrested youth. Besides, the police has started a full investigation into the relationship of the minor with the arrested youth, why the youth picked up the minor on the bus, where the minor will go or with whom he went out.

Arpan Mandal

Published by:Rachana Majumder

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Missing, Narendrapur



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous article100 Days work: Money does not match 100 days work, Trinamool Congress in movement from today
Next articleLots of stolen foreign cigarettes were recovered from Ganguly Garden in South Kolkata Illegal foreign cigarettes recover in Kolkata – News18 Bangla
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Environmentalists demand eco-friendly boats for rowing at Rabindra Sarobar – News18 Bangla

admin -
Venkateswara Lahiri, Kolkata- Follow boats and rescue...

Lots of stolen foreign cigarettes were recovered from Ganguly Garden in South Kolkata Illegal foreign cigarettes recover in Kolkata – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Kolkata: Foreign cigarettes are being sold rampant in...

The girl went to study, then what happened with her – News18 Bangla

admin -
#Narendrapur: Minor abduction in the afternoon! ...

100 Days work: Money does not match 100 days work, Trinamool Congress in movement from today

admin -
#Kolkata: Complaint of non-payment of arrears of...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015