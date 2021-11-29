The goal is Delhi, the grassroots are changing the constitution! Big decision in working committee meeting – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Team 7 is moving towards the goal of expanding itself at the all-India level So the leaders of other states are going to get a place in the grassroots working committee this time The decision was taken at a meeting of the Trinamool Working Committee in Kalighat on this day (TMC Working Committee Meeting). At the same time, it has been decided that the next working committee meeting of the party will be held in Delhi This will be the first time

The Trinamool Working Committee meeting was held at Kalighat on that day Prior to that meeting, twelve Congress MLAs, including former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, who had left the Congress and joined the Trinamool, met Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee.

The Chief Minister directed the rest of the MLAs, including Sangma, to raise their voices against the BJP Not only that, Mamata Banerjee is reported to have given the responsibility of spreading the party’s organization throughout North-East India to Mukul Sangma.

The Trinamool working committee meeting was also attended by Haryana leader Ashok Tanwar, former JDU leader Pawan Burma and Trinamool member Leander Pazra. It was decided at the meeting that as the party was expanding its organization at the all-India level, leaders from other states would also be included in the working committee.

At present there are 21 members in the Trinamool Working Committee It has been decided that thirty people will be given place in the working committee by increasing it It is learned that Ashok Tanwar, Mukul Sangma and Yashwant Sinha are also being brought in the working committee. However, it is learned that party leader Mamata Banerjee has been given the responsibility to take the final decision in this regard.

According to sources, Mamata Banerjee has given clear instructions in the meeting that no compromise will be made against the BJP. The Trinamool leader also said that no condition of the Congress would be met in this case. It is clear from the discussion of today’s meeting that the Trinamool wants to remove the Congress and take its place in the national politics as the main opposition party. Mamata Banerjee is also considered to be the most credible face in the opposition to the BJP

After the meeting, Trinamool MPs Derek and Bryan said, “The party is expanding at the all-India level. There is no change in the DNA of the grassroots But some changes will be made in the constitution of the party. The Trinamool MP further said that the next meeting of the party’s working committee will be held in Delhi