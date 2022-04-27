The governor sent back the file, Babul’s swearing was stuck! Conflict again? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Will there be any complications with the swearing in of Babul Supriya as MLA? Will the governor be involved in the conflict with the state again? The probability is very high Because the governor sent back the file related to the swearing in of Babul Supriya. The governor also said that he would not sign the file if he did not get answers to some questions related to the assembly.

Babul Supriya has won the Baliganj assembly by-election This time he is going to take oath as MLA As per the rules, the file related to the swearing in of Babul was sent to the governor by the parliamentary office However, Raj Bhavan returned the affidavit to the Parliamentary Office of the Legislative Assembly yesterday with a note without approving it.

According to sources, the governor has said in the note that the approval cannot be given till the outstanding issues raised by him regarding the assembly are resolved.

However, Biman Bandyopadhyay, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, said: Then nothing more is known about it. However, we did report all of the things that the governor wanted to know, all of which fall within his jurisdiction. However, we did not disclose anything related to the minutes of the assembly which was not supposed to be disclosed to him. He can take the oath himself if he wants. I have no objection to that. ‘

According to sources, the governor expressed his objection but the council office refused to act on it. Ignoring the note sent by the governor, the file is being sent to the governor again with the date of swearing in. The swearing-in ceremony of Babul Supriya was scheduled for today. But it was postponed due to the objection of the governor

