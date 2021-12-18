The governor, who is vocal about the cost of mother canteen, wants a reply from the state within a week – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Explosive Governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) again. This time Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned the Finance Secretary for reply regarding the cost of Maa kitchen. He alleged that since the inauguration of the mother canteen in February 2021, the project has been running till March 31, where the cost of the project has come from, the governor has to give a detailed account. Therefore, the governor has asked the finance secretary of the state to reply within a week. He tweeted his long speech about this on Saturday morning. He alleged that the government had allocated funds for the project in an unconstitutional manner.

Read more: Be careful until the voting session is over, why is this message to the grassroots candidates? What’s the warning?

The governor wrote, ‘On February 5, the finance minister announced the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22. There he mentioned the common kitchen under the mother scheme. For which 100 crore rupees is allocated. The governor claimed that the government would allocate money for the project from the next financial year. The cost of that project was from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022. After that the governor raised the next question.

Read more: Abhishek Banerjee with a big goal at Christmas, understand the wind and go to Goa again!

His question, ‘It has been seen from gathering information from various sources and from the general public that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced Ma Kitchen in the state in mid-February 2021. It is said to give cooked food for 5 rupees.

Noticing unconstitutional diversion of funds #MAA Scheme MataMamataOfficial till March 31,2021, WB Governor has sought from Finance Secy source & amount spent #MAA till March 31,2021 Another revelations DrAmitMitra. His Silence #BGBS Report Card indicates there is all to hide. pic.twitter.com/H3STQ7UKs6 – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) December 18, 2021

That means mid-February, March, this one and a half month project is going on. But no specific funds have been allocated for this project. From there, the governor wanted to know how much money was spent on the mother kitchen in the fiscal year ending 2021. Who gave permission for that expenditure, from which source this money was provided.