The hearing is almost over, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly will announce his opinion on Mukul’s MLA post soon – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Although not directly, the Supreme Court has fixed the time The Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly also wants to expedite the question of whether Mukul Roy will be dismissed or not. According to political sources, Biman Bandyopadhyay will express his views on Mukul Roy’s MLA post in early February.

Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari had lodged a complaint with the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly seeking dismissal of Mukul Roy as MLA. Mukul Roy has joined the grassroots by switching parties, an argument that has led to his dismissal as MLA. Biman Bandyopadhyay, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, convened the 11th hearing on the same day.

According to the source, almost all the statements of the two sides have been heard On the same day, Mukul Roy’s lawyers appeared at the hearing and claimed that Mukul Roy had not changed his party. Shuvendu Adhikari will submit the counter reply on January 26 Probably that day is going to be the last day of the hearing After that, the principal will give his opinion

Mukul Roy’s lawyer Sayantan Das said after the hearing that “Mukul Roy is still in the BJP. No team has changed I have said the same thing again today in the speaker’s hearing As a result, there is no question of leaving the party.

Principal Biman Banerjee, however, said, “I will say whatever I want to say.” Both sides took part in the hearing seriously He also submitted evidence You have to give a long verdict However, I do not want to prolong this issue I will settle the complaint within the stipulated time. “

A few days ago, the Supreme Court informed in the case of dismissal of Mukul Roy’s MLA post that they are hoping that the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly would take up the matter within the second week of February. After this comment of the apex court, the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly probably became more active in the matter

Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari, however, said, “I am not very enthusiastic about the decision of the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly. We are looking at the verdict of the Supreme Court We will prove it there. “