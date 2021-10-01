The Heartfulness Peace Anthem Launch on International Day Of Peace

Heartfulness launched the Heartfulness Peace Anthem in continuation to its celebrations around the International Day of Peace. Ricky Kej, Shibani Kashyap, Dr. Nivedita Shreyans (Director-Heartfulness), Rishabh Kothari (Director-Heartfulness) addressed the media and the launch of the anthem.

The Heartfulness Peace Anthem composed by Grammy award winner Ricky Kej and renowned vocalist Lonnie Park, and sung by Lonnie Park, heralds the message of peace bringing peoples of the world together. The female voice version has been rendered by Shibani Kashyap.

The song reminds us that ‘we are not strangers but neighbours, kindered souls’ and that love only flourishes when you spread it around the world. The beauty of the video is in bringing people of various diversities getting over any discrimination – nationality, caste, creed or gender – and showcases the serenity of the locales in and around the Heartfulness Headquarters ‘Kanha Shanti Vanam’ near Hyderabad. The spectacular visuals, the beautiful children playing on the trampoline carefree, and a diverse group of people chorusing simply drive home one point – global peace.

The Peace Anthem has been released across all audio and video platforms with the objective of spreading the message of Heartfulness through music. The song has some Sanskrit woven in the lyrics to emphasise that peace has always been the need from ancient to modern times.

Speaking of the anthem launch Ricky Kej says, “I am thrilled to support the noble mission of Heartfulness through my music. To bring people together has been the objective of Heartfulness, and considering their themes of peace, love, togetherness, it was easy for me to create the Heartfulness Anthem. I am glad to have partnered with singer/songwriter Lonnie Park from New York on this song, and also with Shibani Kashyap, whose music I have admired for many years. Together we have created a timeless anthem, and hope it inspires compassion, empathy and peace.” Lonnie Park added, “I was super-excited with the prospect of doing something for a peace project. After all, what better a medium can there be than music to spread peace. Plus, we had a whale of a time with good folks in putting together the song and video with some stunning visuals.”

Bollywood Singer Shibani Kashyap has to say, “I am absolutely thrilled and delighted to be a part of the Heartfulness Peace Anthem! It was a joyful experience to work with the renowned composer Ricky Kej. The song represents and communicates the message of Heartfulness meditation brilliantly as envisioned by Daaji. Through this song we hope it will truly communicate this message of joy and peace. The Lyrics are beautiful and simple and very effective and the tune is catchy soulful and leaves you joyful!” Shibani is an avid practitioner of Heartfulness Meditation having been initiated into it recently yet experiencing a significant impact on her way of life.

Rishabh Kothari, Director-Heartfulness says, “Peace within is peace without. We at Heartfulness, under the aegis of Daaji, have always been motivated spread peace and happiness. By launching the Peace Anthem, we are only going one step ahead in promoting peace and we are very elated to have the Ricky Kej, Lonnie Park, Shibani Kashyap join us here. We hope that the anthem strikes a chord with all audiences.”

Link to Heartfulness Peace Anthem – bit.ly/3zUT6Bg

About Heartfulness Institute: Heartfulness, is a Raja Yoga system of meditation, which is also known as ‘Sahaj Marg’, or the ‘Natural Path’. It originated at the turn of the twentieth century and was formalised with the founding of the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India. With several million practitioners worldwide, Heartfulness meditation is a set of practices for self-development that help us find inner calm and stillness in our fast-paced world. The easily adopted practices are appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs and economic status, over the age of fifteen. Ongoing Heartfulness meditation training can be found at thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental and government bodies worldwide. More than 5000 Heartfulness Centres, known as HeartSpots, are supported by many thousands of certified volunteer trainers in 130 countries.