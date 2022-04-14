The incident of violence against women in the state of the Chief Minister is a shame, says Saugat – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Dumdum MP Saugat Roy opened his mouth on the issue of women’s safety in the state. He described the incidents one after the other as a cause of shame. Inaugurating the new police station in Dakshineswar, Dumdum MP Saugat Roy said, “I know one thing (violence against women) is worrying everyone.” I don’t know if it’s for the media or not. But we are all concerned about the oppression of women. I think the administration should adopt a zero tolerance policy in case of any incident like violence against women. “

He made it clear that strict action would have to be taken in case of any such incident. In a state where there is a woman chief minister, in a state where the administration is headed by a woman, we would be very ashamed if there was a single incident of violence against women. I hope the police administration will keep an eye on that.

Read more: “Come back home healthy, grandpa …”,

It has already been reported that members of the National Child Protection Commission reached Hanskhali in Nadia on Thursday. They are scheduled to have a meeting with Nadia district administration there. There is also talk of talking to the victim’s family. It was heard that they could record the statement there. After completing this whole process, they will return to Kolkata today.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been started into the incident. On the one hand, the presence of CBI officers of Hanskhali police station was seen in the CBI camp. On the other hand, the Central Forensic team arrived at the CBI camp on Thursday. Besides, a CBI team has gone to the Ranaghat court to take the two accused arrested in the incident into CBI custody.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: April 14, 2022, 15:18 IST

Tags: Sougata Roy