The last journey of her mortal remains will be kept in Rabindra Sadan and taken to keoratala

#Kolkata: On Tuesday, the world of Bengali music lost to ‘Nostalgia’, the epitome of Bengali music. Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee has passed away. Corona was admitted to a private hospital near Bypass on January 26. Corona also won. Little by little, the 90-year-old legendary artist was moving towards recovery. On Tuesday, his physical condition suddenly deteriorated. It’s all over in a few hours. ‘Sandhya Mukherjee Last Rite’ (Bangla Song’s Rainbow)

The body of Sandhya Mukherjee was laid to rest at Peace Haven on Tuesday night. Today, Geetashree’s body will be taken out from Peace Haven at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, then Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee’s body will be laid to rest at Rabindra Sadan from 12 noon to 5 pm.

Mamata Banerjee used to see Sandhya Mukherjee in her sister’s eyes along with Sandhya Mukherjee. Mamata Banerjee has seen the departure of Sandhya Mukherjee as a ‘personal loss’. Expressing grief on Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote, ‘I am deeply saddened by the passing of Sandhya Mukherjee Last Rite, the queen of music in Bengal. His death created an eternal emptiness in the hearts of millions of fans of our music world. I (Mamata Banerjee) used to see her as my sister. His death is a great personal loss to me. He was the heart of the Sahitya Akademi. We awarded him Bangabibhushan (2011), Sangeet Mahasamman (2012).

The Chief Minister is returning to Kolkata after cutting off her four-day visit to North Bengal to attend the singer’s funeral. He was scheduled to return to Calcutta on Thursday. The Chief Minister said on Tuesday night that the last rites of Geetashree will be performed at Keoratala Mahasmashan with full dignity.

