The last time the girls wanted to see their mother’s face after crossing the border, the border guards arranged – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The girls got to see the face of the late mother at the initiative of BSF. History is made in one word by the initiative of South Bengal Frontier on the international border. The incident took place on April 3, according to the border guards. Sukur Mandal, a resident of Matiari in the border area of ​​Nadia district, informed the company commander of the 54th Border Chowki Banpur deployed in the area that his mother (Rohto Bibi) had died. His two sisters live across the border in Bangladesh. He requested the BSF that if his sisters saw their mother’s face for the last time, it would be a solution to their grief. The company commander immediately contacted the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) about the family’s plight without delay. At the request of the BSF, the BGBO came forward considering the humanitarian aspect. Keeping in mind the mutual cooperation of the border security forces of both the countries and keeping humanity at the forefront, the two daughters staying in Bangladesh arranged to meet their mother at the zero line near the international border.

Seeing the mother for the last time, both the daughters and the son expressed their sincere gratitude for the initiative of the Border Guard Force and said, “We have seen the last of the mother because of your humanity.” If we didn’t see our mother today, we wouldn’t be able to forgive ourselves for the rest of our lives.

South Bengal Frontier BSF Public Relations Officer and DIG Surjit Singh Guleria said that BSF personnel were on duty at the border day and night to ensure the security of the country. He also takes care of the happiness and sorrows of the border people, religious and social values. He emphasized that the border guards were always on the lookout for humanitarian and humanitarian values, as well as helping to maintain discipline against the rogue people.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: April 04, 2022, 16:02 IST

