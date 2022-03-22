The late Sunanda Sanyal – News18 Bangla

The late eminent intellectual Sunanda Sanyal. He died at a private hospital in Salt Lake around noon. He was 6 years old at the time of his death. He was admitted to the hospital four or five days ago.

He was born in 1934 in Pabna, Bangladesh. He was suffering from old age for a long time. Sunandababu was the other protesting face of Nandigram movement. From Kamaduni to Sarada he was active in various matters. Many eminent personalities, including academics, have mourned his passing. His last rites will be performed on Tuesday at Nimatala crematorium.

Pulak Narayan, writer Prithviraj Sen, director Arun Roy, poet Joydeep Chattopadhyay and poet Deeptiman Basu were present to pay their last respects to him.