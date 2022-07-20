The leaders came to join the rally in Kolkata with the report card in hand 21 July TMC Sahid Diwas leaders come with their performance report card – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Leaders in charge of several booths, regions of Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri came to Kolkata to attend the rally on July 21 with report card in hand. In the 2021 assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress got bad results in several seats in these districts. After this, how much the Trinamool leadership has been able to reach the people at the booth level. That report is being collected by the Trinamool Congress top leadership

The Trinamool did not get the expected results in the nineteen Lok Sabhas or the twenty one Vidhan Sabhas in the northern districts. The anger built up against local grassroots leaders and activists was expressed at the ballot box. Therefore, Trinamool All India General Secretary gave a stern message to the party leaders and workers before the Panchayat polls. He explained that if you want to stay in the party, you have to follow the party discipline. He had a strict attitude about the position of candidate in the panchayat and said that the party will not make candidates after looking at the bank balance. Trinamool will look at people’s certificates. Candidates can only be accepted if people accept them.

Helpline numbers have already been launched in three districts, Coochbehar-Alipurduar-Jalpaiguri like Diamond Harbor has launched ‘Ek Dake Abhishek’. Helpline number-7887778877. Complaints can be made by calling here from 9 am to 6 pm. Names and identities can be kept confidential if necessary.

Trinamool has only one leader – Mamata Banerjee, reminding the party’s discipline first. If you don’t agree, go to another team. The door is open. No grandparents, local leaders will step on their feet. I will do whatever I want from the umbrella of grandfathers, it will not work. Do not think about yourself instead of people. Either contract, or grassroots. This policy will be implemented throughout Bengal.

Before July 21, he held a meeting only in Dhupaguri. He said that he should bring the report card there, he will come to Kolkata after seven days to attend the July 21 event. Before coming to Kolkata, bring the report by hand, bring the report of how many times you have visited the booth in the last one year. Bring pictures of going to the booth. If you can’t bring it, remember, Trinamool will not work to please anyone. Trinamool runs to make people happy. So the leaders came to join the rally in Kolkata with this report card in hand

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: July 20, 2022, 09:14 IST

