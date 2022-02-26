The legal battle of fairy tales, reinstated is the master of Singur – News18 Bangla

Turn around from the edge of the ditch. Same word of mouth. Also in the post of Head Teacher. Yet he turned around. Maybe this time he got the reward for his work with his head held high. Ashish Kumar Sinha, headmaster of Singur Mahamaya High School, was reinstated after a six-month hiatus by a High Court bench headed by Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Rabindranath Samanta on Friday. The division bench directed to resume the post of headmaster of Singur Mahamaya High School within 15 days. Besides, Justice Tandon and Justice Samanta also directed to return all arrears of salary to Ashisbabu from September 2021.

Read more: Explosive Mayor Firhad Hakim fired at the ground floor of the building department over illegal construction.

The story of the head teacher reaching the edge of the abyss will suit the screenplay of many movies. Ashis Kumar Sinha is an alumnus of Singur Mahamaya High School. He has been the headmaster of the school since 2014. During his time, school secondary and higher secondary schools in the district have been fruitful. In the state. In June 2020, he became vocal about the irregularities in several schools. Some teachers and non-teaching staff protested against not coming to school on time, teachers being lax in taking classes. Everything was done. Rabindranath Bhattacharya was then the president of the relevant school authority. He was the MLA of Singur. Despite protesting against the irregularities in the school, he did not get any result. On 13 August 2020, he sent his resignation letter to the school authorities. The school requested the resignation. On 5 October 2020, the board sent a proposal to decide on the resignation of the headmaster. On 15 October 2020, the headmaster applied to the school and DI to withdraw his resignation letter. On 18 August 2021, the board resigned.

Read more: It rained again on the day of the pre-election! Which districts will float in heavy rains? Latest Updates …

The case was then taken to the High Court. At first the headmaster lost on the single bench. The decision of the board is sealed by the single bench. The legal battle reaches the division bench. Observing the division bench, the resignation letter given by the headmaster was not his voluntary decision. He sent a letter of resignation to the school authorities as well as the district school inspector. So on what basis did the board accept the resignation letter without listening to the headmaster’s statement? Ashisbabu’s lawyer Amitabrata Roy said, “The division bench has directed to reinstate my client in the post of headmaster within 15 days.” Retired headmaster Ashis Kumar Sinha said, “The standard of education in the school is good. We will try to raise this standard further.”

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: February 26, 2022, 23:23 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court