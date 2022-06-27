The magical combination to pamper your skin this monsoon – Neem and Aloe Vera

The monsoons are incoming and with it comes the much-needed reprieve from the sweltering heat. But inbound with it are acne breakouts, bacterial infections and dullness of skin that comes with an overdose of humidity. While so much to look forward to in terms of rain-washed leaves and city streets, let this also be a reminder for you to change up your skincare to match the needs of the change in season.

Every season calls for a different skin regimen to be followed in order to avoid the periodic skin distresses. This is why it is essential to keep switching your skincare ritual with every season change. Products enriched with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties should be on your go-to’ purchase list during this weather. Neem and Aloe Vera have active natural constituents with benefits like nourishment, soothing and protection from pollutants and germs. The need to incorporate these products is vital as they are non-greasy, lightweight and have moisturizing qualities. It is considered best to include neem and aloe vera in your bathing routine for maintaining a seamless skin texture.

So shield your skin against germs and keep it soft using Neem and Aloe Vera: Neem acts as an antimicrobial agent and works wonders for no-infectious, autoimmune skin disease too, like psoriasis and eczema. It also helps removes body odour naturally. On the other hand, Aloe Vera, beyond its uses as a traditional herbal remedy, it plays a role of a catalyst in providing deep moisturisation to the skin and consist of soothing properties. Both the ingredients are bundled with vitamins, antioxidants and minerals that help in nourishing the skin while also deeply cleansing it and maintaining the right balance of oil production.

So, here’s how this perfect blend can help resolve countless skin issues that concerns us during these months:

1. Cools and hydrates the skin: Greasiness is one of the biggest issues during monsoons due to the increased humidity in the environment. However, excessive sweating can also leave the skin dry and dull due to the imbalance of moisture content. Aloe Vera has hydrating properties that retain the moisture in the skin without leaving any oily residue that makes you sweat, unlike moisturising cream. When combined with Neem oil that is rich in Vitamin E and fatty acid, the skin gets much needed boost of nutrients and looks fresh and dewy.

2. Deep cleansing and clarifying: Both Neem and Aloe Vera have properties that avoid oil accumulation that can otherwise cause acne breakouts or skin redness. Neem, which is known for its cooling properties helps in pacifying irritated skin. On the other hand, the salicylic acid content present in Aloe Vera is best known for preventing acne, while it also prevents the skin from any kind of redness.

3. Protection against skin infections: Many fungi and bacteria strive in hot and humid conditions. The sweat, combined with dampness during the monsoon showers can cause skin infections. Neem has been used for its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-viral agents and is known as a powerful yet natural solution for treating skin infections. Neem oil combined with Aloe Vera – an ingredient with naturally occurring salicylic acids, phenols and cinnamic acid that inhibits the growth of fungi and bacteria – provide the ultimate protection against various skin concerns during monsoons.

4. Natural exfoliator and anti-pollutant: Humidity often leads to the expansion of pores which in-turn increases the chances of bacterial infections and also lead to a blackheads and whitehead breakouts. The salicylic acid in Aloe Vera also acts as an exfoliator by removing dead skin cells from the skin. Along with pulling out impurities from the pores, Neem also helps in tightening pores which reduces the chances of dirt accumulation in the skin, thereby acting as an anti-pollutant.

