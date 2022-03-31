The main runway of kolkata airport will operate from april as repairing work is in progress – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: One of the busiest airports is Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport or Dumdum Airport. The main runway at Kolkata Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport is scheduled to open this week, but will remain closed for some time as renovations are not completed. According to airport sources, the main runway of Kolkata Airport (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport) is likely to be fully operational from April 4. The summer schedule of domestic flights is starting from next month. As a result, repairs to the main runway and taxiway of Calcutta Airport have been started to handle the extra aircraft.

At the same time, the Rapid Exit Taxiway (RAT) is being reformed. That work started from the first week of March and may end on April 3. The work is being carried out in the area adjacent to the primary or main runway, with the second runway currently being flown to Kolkata, an official at the Kolkata airport said. Although the civil work is over, there is still some last minute work to be done.

The length of the initial runway of Calcutta Airport is 3626 meters. It is learned that two rapid exit taxiways are being constructed at Rajarhat end of this runway and one at Madhyamgram end. Currently, a pilot takes 40 to 45 seconds to board a taxiway after an aircraft touches the main runway in Kolkata. When three new Rapid Exit taxiways are built, that time will be reduced to 30 seconds. This will allow additional aircraft to take off or land every hour. However, a number of private airlines have expressed frustration over the closure of the main runway for a month. Because, on the second runway, only 15 to 20 flights per hour can take off. As a result, pilots now have to wait longer.

According to sources, 430 to 440 flights will take off and land in Kolkata every day as per the summer schedule. This means that on an average 30 to 32 planes will take off and land per hour. Although the main runway is now closed for repairs, the daily number is hovering around 360 to 360, airport sources said. As a result, Netaji will be able to take more flights from Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in the near future. As a result, passengers will get special benefits and time will be saved.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: March 31, 2022, 20:06 IST

Tags: Kolkata Airport