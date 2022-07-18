|| The mother was sleeping with the child, when she got up it was all over! What happened in Kolkata at night…

Again, child theft itself is in the heart of Kolkata. A child thief took a four-month-old baby in the dark of night. The mother who lived on the sidewalk then slept soundly with her child. When he got up it was all over. Since the incident, the police have not been able to find the child. No one has been arrested yet.

This is not the first incident of child theft from footpaths in Kolkata city. Babies were stolen in the same way earlier. But somehow not saved. On Saturday morning, the mother of the child got up and found out that her child was stolen. People nearby rushed to the woman’s scream. Start searching around. Charu Market police arrived at the scene. The police started an investigation.

According to local sources, the woman lived near the Rabindra Sarobar metro station for a long time. The police investigated and collected various CCTV footages of the street and found out that the child was stolen around three in the night. The police found that an unknown woman and a man had been roaming in the area for a long time before the theft. When the clock struck 3 in the morning, the woman picked up the child from the mother’s lap and started walking towards Rasbihari intersection. It was seen in the CCTV footage, first the man walked out. Then the woman wrapped the baby in a patterned sheet and started walking smoothly. Then they changed the road again and started walking towards Taliganj outpost. Even after two days, the police could not return the child to the mother.

Although the police are seeing them in CCTV footage one after another. The question is raised, is the child of the mother of the footpath still not rescued? The child’s mother repeatedly went to the door of the police station and pleaded, but still did not get her son back. The mother claimed that her baby son had fever for two days.

