Menu
Search
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Kolkata Updates

The name of the house is ‘Apa’! Parthar’s signature found in the deed of Arpita’s luxury building on 7 khata land – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: The name of the house is ‘Apa’! In the names of Arpita Mukhopadhyay and Partha Chattopadhyay, the benami has already started to find various lands. After the recovery of about 50 crore rupees from the flat of Arpita Mukhopadhyay, who is close to Parth, now there is a commotion about their land and house in different places. The land is in Bolpur Santiniketan area, the house named ‘Apa’ in Bolpur is in Arpita’s name. News 18 Bangla has received the detailed information of that land. Plot number 354 of this land in Shambati Mauza. Khatian No. 1929. The total area is 0.17 acres (about 7 khatas).

This land is in the name of Arpita Mukherjee. His mother’s name is Menti Mukherjee. The land deed bears the signature of Partha Chattopadhyay, his photograph is also there. This land was transferred in 2012. However, the caretaker of the house said that he never saw Parth Chatterjee or Arpita here.

Read more- Construction of Ganga Expressway started! Massive land acquisition in Yogi state

Read more- Arpita’s flat imprisoned Parthar nine pet dogs! No food, water! The stench is coming out

Partha-Arpita owns another luxury house in Santiniketan in Bolpur. The name is ‘Butterfly’. Many of the local residents claimed that they knew both the houses belonged to Minister Partha Chatterjee. They also informed about the coming and going of many vehicles.

Jharna Das, a maid of a house, said that she started working here a few months ago. But he does not know who owns this house. Salary is paid in cash. The owner of the house is someone from Calcutta and he knows his name as Titli.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta

First published:

Be the first to read breaking news on News18 Bangla. There are daily fresh news, live updates of news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Cahtterjee



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleWeather : Rain Forecast: Rains are coming in both north and south Bengal, know the weekend weather and rain forecast
Next articleThe secret of the black diary! Sources of corruption in the pages of the diary read by ED? – News18 Bangla
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL