The name of the house is ‘Apa’! Parthar’s signature found in the deed of Arpita’s luxury building on 7 khata land – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The name of the house is ‘Apa’! In the names of Arpita Mukhopadhyay and Partha Chattopadhyay, the benami has already started to find various lands. After the recovery of about 50 crore rupees from the flat of Arpita Mukhopadhyay, who is close to Parth, now there is a commotion about their land and house in different places. The land is in Bolpur Santiniketan area, the house named ‘Apa’ in Bolpur is in Arpita’s name. News 18 Bangla has received the detailed information of that land. Plot number 354 of this land in Shambati Mauza. Khatian No. 1929. The total area is 0.17 acres (about 7 khatas).

This land is in the name of Arpita Mukherjee. His mother’s name is Menti Mukherjee. The land deed bears the signature of Partha Chattopadhyay, his photograph is also there. This land was transferred in 2012. However, the caretaker of the house said that he never saw Parth Chatterjee or Arpita here.

Partha-Arpita owns another luxury house in Santiniketan in Bolpur. The name is ‘Butterfly’. Many of the local residents claimed that they knew both the houses belonged to Minister Partha Chatterjee. They also informed about the coming and going of many vehicles.

Jharna Das, a maid of a house, said that she started working here a few months ago. But he does not know who owns this house. Salary is paid in cash. The owner of the house is someone from Calcutta and he knows his name as Titli.

