The number is increasing, blood is flowing in the Sundarbans with the occupation of the forest area! State concerned over Royal Bengal terror – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The number of tigers (Royal Bengal Tiger) has increased in the Sundarbans. Due to this, tigers are entering the locality in the Sundarbans more than once. The Wildlife Institute of India at the Center gave such an opinion to the state. Recently, due to multiple cyclones including Yas, several tigers (Royal Bengal Tiger) have left the Sundarbans region of Bangladesh and entered the Sundarbans region of this state. Due to the increase in the number of tigers, the struggle for possession of the area is going on. There is a shortage of food. Due to this, the local tigers repeatedly attacked. That is what has been mentioned in the report. And that is why the area of ​​fencing is being increased. New fencing will be provided across an area of ​​12 km. The state is also bringing new technology for fencing. On the advice of the Center, if a new tiger is caught from this time onwards, it will be released in a place where there is a relatively small number of tigers (Royal Bengal Tiger). This is the decision of the state forest department on the advice of the center.

In fact, the incident started for another reason, in the last three months, there have been six tiger attacks in the Sundarbans locality. The state then sought views from the Centre’s Wildlife Institute of India. The decision was taken by the state after receiving that opinion. A total of 16 km fencing has been provided in the Sundarbans region now. It is being extended for another 12 kilometers. There are now 96 Royal Bengal Tigers in the Sundarbans. The state is very worried about the increase in that number.

However, the number of these 96 tigers is actually the result of the tiger census three years ago. The work of counting tigers in the Sundarbans has started anew since last January. Earlier, the state’s Wildlife Institute of India told the state that the number of tigers in the Sundarbans had increased. The state is thinking of using new technology to prevent tiger outbreak in this locality! Steel Wool Reinforced Nylon Net – This special technology net will be used for new fencing. Earlier common net was used, fencing is expected to be much stronger with the help of new technology.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: April 02, 2022, 12:54 IST

Tags: Royal Bengal Tiger, Sundarban