The number of Corona victims in the state again dropped to 800! Death toll rises – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: As the number of corona tests increases, so does the number of corona infections. It was proved again in two days While the number of coronavirus cases in West Bengal has come down on Monday this week, it has increased a bit on Tuesday, with the number of cases of coronavirus (West Bengal Coronavirus) increasing on Wednesday.

As seen on Tuesday, the number of corona active patients in the state has dropped significantly. And then on Wednesday, the number of active corona cases in the last 24 hours in the state decreased a little more. However, on Tuesday, the corona positivity rate in the state decreased a lot, but today it increased a little again.

Over the last four days, the number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the country has dropped significantly. However, the number of corona infections in the state and the number of active corona patients has decreased but the rate of corona infection has not decreased. As in the last few days, the corona graph in Darjeeling district is rising among the districts of North Bengal. However, as usual in the state, the city of Kolkata and its adjoining North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas and Howrah.

The number of corona cases in the state has been above eight hundred almost every day for several days. From there, the number of Corona cases has dropped significantly over the past four days. On Wednesday, it increased a lot. Two days ago, 615 people were infected with corona in the state. However, it increased slightly to 720 on Tuesday and to 703 on Wednesday.

The death toll from corona has risen from 10 on Tuesday to 12 on Wednesday. Besides, 811 people have recovered. At present, the number of active coronary heart disease patients in the state has come down from 8,000 to 8,694. However, in the last 24 hours, only 39,019 corona tests have been done in the entire state, out of which 803 corona positive. The corona positivity rate in the state rose slightly to 2.06 percent from 2 percent yesterday.

The highest number of corona cases in the state is 6 in Kolkata as usual In the last 24 hours, 246 people have been infected with covid in Kolkata 6 out of 4 people died

