The number of Kamal Kovid victims in the last 24 hours in the state! The situation in Kolkata is worrying – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Over the last few days, the number of corona infections (WB Corona update) in the state has decreased significantly in the last 24 hours. Even with a lot of relief on this day, the number of Corona freed after a few days increased a lot from being infected. However, despite the decrease in the number, the positivity rate has increased a bit in the last few days.

The number of coronavirus infections and deaths in the country has risen sharply in the last few days. The most frightening situation in Kerala. This state is no exception. Corona virus is still rampant in the state. In every district of the state (WB Corona update) corona infestation is being found every day. Corona graph is rising in Darjeeling district among the districts of North Bengal like last few days. However, as usual in the state, the city of Kolkata and its adjoining North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Howrah.

In the state (WB Corona update) for the last several days, the number of corona cases has been above 800 every day. From there, 625 corona cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours. Twelve people have died due to corona. 75 people have recovered after being infected with corona. Although the number of corona free from corona attacks is higher for several days in a row, today it is the other way around. However, in the last 24 hours, only 37,117 corona tests have been done in the entire state, out of which 625 corona positive. Corona positivity rate in the state increased slightly to 2.01 percent from yesterday.

In the state (WB Corona update) no other district has been able to surpass Kolkata’s record of corona attacks as usual. Kolkata has the highest incidence of coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 201 people have been infected with corona in Kolkata and 3 have died. On the other hand, 125 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas district since then and 3 people have died in corona. The number of newly infected people in Kolkata’s Howrah district has risen to 54. South 24 Parganas district is not far behind. Corona has infected 61 people there. 3 people have died. On the other hand, 84 people have been infected with corona in Hooghly district.

The number of victims in Nadia district has come down to 29, with one death. However, the increasing number of corona cases in Bankura and Birbhum districts has been brought under control. However, health officials are worried as there are 19 new cases of corona in West Midnapore district.

On the other hand, among the districts of North Bengal, Darjeeling district, as usual, has the highest incidence of corona. In the last 24 hours, 39 people have been infected there. After that 19 people were affected in Jalpaiguri district. 18 affected in Kochbihar district. On the other hand, the number of corona cases in South Dinajpur district has gone up in the last few days but it has come down to 16 today. On the other hand Purulia district in relief. One has been attacked there. One person was also infected in Jhargram district on the same day, along with another in Kalimpong district of North Bengal. Although coronavirus has been on the rise in the last few days, only two people have been affected in Bankura district and two in Alipurduar district of North Bengal.