The number of lotus affected lotus less test! What is the thought lotus? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: As the test progressed, the number of new corona cases in the state dropped to 7 in one fell swoop In the last 24 hours, 9,375 people have been newly infected with corona in the state (West Bengal Covid 19 Update). But in the last 24 hours, only 35,515 samples have been tested in the state Normally, the rate of positivity has also come down to 26.43 percent In 24 hours, 33 people died of coronary heart disease

For the last few days, about 70,000 samples were being tested every day in the state The number of daily victims was also exceeding twenty thousand As the number of sample tests decreases in a normal way, the number of infected people also decreases a lot

Read more: 12 to 14 year olds will be vaccinated this time, when to start?

The number of corona attacks in Kolkata in the last 24 hours is 169 Seven out of seven people died in Kolkata In the northern 24 parganas, 183 people have been newly infected In one day, 11 people died of corona infection

Read more: The Calcutta Book Fair has been delayed for almost a month, starting from 26 February

In addition, the number of new cases in districts like Birbhum, Hooghly, Howrah, Nadia, East Burdwan is less than 500. The highest number of victims was found in Malda in North Bengal There are 330 people infected in 24 hours

On the same day, several new concessions have been given on behalf of the state On the same day, a notification was issued on behalf of Navanna stating that the gym can be started with fifty percent members from the next 16th. At the same time, gym instructors and users should take both doses of Corona Ticker Or they have to have RTPCR negative report In addition, travel and shooting for movies and television have been relaxed.