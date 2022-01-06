The number of patients in the health building has increased, corona is also increasing among the health workers – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Coronary artery disease (Covid 19) is on the rise. Many doctors and health workers in several government and private hospitals in the city are now affected by corona. The news came on Wednesday that many people in the health building have also been affected by corona. That number rose sharply on Thursday. According to reports, the number of victims on Wednesday was less than 60, today it has increased to 7. It has been reported that several officials, including the state health officer and health education officer, have been infected. In addition, 6 out of 135 employees of West Bengal Medical Services Corporation were reported to be infected with corona. From this health building, all the procedures for dealing with corona were carried out. This question is revolving now.

Read more –Why ‘record’ infection in Kolkata, Mayor Firhad Hakim opened his mouth

The number of doctors and health workers suffering from corona is increasing day by day in different hospitals of the state. So far 246 people have been infected in the medical college. As a result, the situation is very complicated in the Department of Obstetrics, General Surgery, Pediatrics, Blood Bank, General Medicine, Dermatology. Outdoor services are also affected as most PGTs are affected. Besides, there have been serious problems at the administrative level. So far, 19 corona in the administrative building, including four assistant superintendents of medical colleges, have been affected.

Read more: Horrible! Eklafe 91 thousand touch daily infection! The whole country is trembling …

New news has been found, also about Phulbagan BC Roy Children’s Hospital. Outbreaks of corona have also started there. The corona virus has started affecting the doctors and health workers of the hospital. In most of the hospital units, two to three doctors or medical officers, nurses and health workers were found to be infected with corona. According to hospital sources, a total of 29 corona patients have been infected in the last five days. Even in this situation, the hospital authorities have claimed that it will not have any effect on the general patient services. The treatment will continue as it was.

Abhijit Chanda