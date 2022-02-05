The number of victims is not reduced in the state? Which district in South Bengal is raising concerns – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: State Corona Update However, the number of deaths due to corona is more than 30 in the last one month, which is a cause for concern in the state. However, the state of corona infection in the state increased slightly due to concern.

In the last 24 hours, 1345 people have been infected in the state. However, the number of deaths due to coronary heart disease decreased slightly. 31 people have died in the last 24 hours in the state. However, the health department is concerned as the rate of coronavirus infection has increased to 3.6 percent. In the last 24 hours, the number of corona tests in the state has dropped to 36,62 from the previous day. Of the people who have been tested for corona in the last 24 hours, 1345 have tested positive for corona. That is why the rate of corona infection has increased in the state. In one fell swoop, the number of active patients in the state dropped by another 938 to 19.28, bringing some relief everywhere.

Over the last few days, the number of corona cases in the state has been below 500 in all the districts in terms of state corona update. In the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases in Kolkata has come down to 159 and the death toll has risen to 8 in one go. In North 24 Parganas, 223 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours and 4 people have died due to corona. In the last 24 hours, 42 people have been infected in Howrah. In South 24 Parganas, 53 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours and 2 people have died. In the last 24 hours, 45 people have been infected with corona in Hughli district and 3 people have died due to corona.

Nadia district in South Bengal has made the health department think. In the last 24 hours, 60 people have been infected with corona in Nadia district. In Birbhum district, 59 people were infected with corona and 1 died. In the last 24 hours, 40 people have been infected with corona in East Burdwan district. The number of corona cases in West Burdwan district is 44. In West Midnapore, 54 people were infected with corona and one died.

For the last several days, North Bengal has been the cause of headaches from the health department to the doctors (State Corona Update). While the number of corona cases is declining across the state, there has been concern over the last few days, especially in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kalimpong and the whole of North Bengal. In the last 24 hours, the number of corona cases has increased a bit.

In the last 24 hours, 91 people have been infected with corona in Darjeeling, and five have died in one go. In Malda district, 31 people have been infected with corona on this day. In Jalpaiguri district, 98 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours. Three people have died. In the last 24 hours, 45 people have been infected with corona in Kochbihar district and one has died. Alipurduar district, which at one time had the lowest number of corona cases in the state, had 60 corona cases in the last 24 hours. Jhargram district has the lowest number of corona cases in the state with 14 cases.

