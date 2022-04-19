The old man trusted the bank boss like a son, he paid Rs 36 lakh – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: An old man lost Rs 36 lakh by relying on the bank’s assistant manager. According to the manager, one of the accused was a woman. Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police arrested.

According to police sources, in 2021, Pradeep Kumar Chattopadhyay, 69, a resident of Dumdum, came to Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police Station and lodged a complaint. Where he mentions that he was introduced to Shubhankar Pandey, an assistant manager of a private bank. Being childless, the old man fell in love with him like his own son. The old man expressed interest in keeping some of the money he had deposited in the bank in his wife’s name.

At that time, the assistant manager Shubhankar offered the old man a fixed deposit in the name of his wife Jotsna Chattopadhyay. Accordingly, the old man asked him to make a fixed deposit by withdrawing all the information of his bank and Rs 36 lakh from Subhankar.

After several months, the old man went to the bank to find out how much his money had increased, and found out that there was no fixed deposit in the bank in the name of his wife. After that he became a resident of Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police Station. The Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police arrested Shubhankar Pandey, an assistant manager of the bank. From him, the police came to know that he had transferred the money taken from the old man to another account.

After that, the police of Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police summoned the account holder Sikta Biswas, a resident of North Dumdum. However, after avoiding repeated appearances, the Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police finally raided his house last night. Police arrested one of the accused Sikta Biswas from there. Police recovered a mobile phone from him.

The accused will be taken to Bidhannagar court today. It is learned that the police will request to take him into their custody. Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police are investigating whether anyone else is involved in this ring.

