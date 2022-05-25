Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Unprecedented protests at Kolkata Airport. Passengers started protesting in taxi-bay as the plane did not fly at the right time. Airport officials say no such protest has taken place at Kolkata airport in recent times for any airline.

Read more- Sealdah metro station will be inaugurated? Speculation is inside the metro rail

SpiceJet flight SG-327 was scheduled to depart from Kolkata to Bangalore. The flight was scheduled to depart from Dumdum Airport at 6.45 am via Bagdogra to Bangalore. Passenger Mahendra Bansal said the passengers were seated inside the plane after landing at Bagdogra in the morning. Passengers were kept seated for two long hours. The plane then flew back to Kolkata Airport at around 1pm. After arriving there, Biman 7 is stuck at Kolkata Airport for about 5 long hours Mahendrababu said, “The pilot, co-pilot and cabin crew got off the plane. Representatives of the organization were repeatedly contacted but they did not respond As a result, we were forced to get off the plane and sit in the taxi-bay.

Read more-Increase sexual ability from efficiency, keep this kind of lentils in daily leaves

The whole incident caused a great stir at the Calcutta Airport. Passengers sat in the taxi-bay and started protesting There, angry passengers started chanting slogans against the airline. Many complained, “Tickets have been cut with big money. We have necessary work in Bangalore But the airline has no holdol. ” Why this condition of the aircraft. The officials of the company have locked their mouths about that.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: May 25, 2022, 19:55 IST

Tags: Kolkata Airport