The police caught the kidnappers with bait! Sonarpur youth rescued in Andhra Pradesh! – News18 Bangla

#Sonarpur: A young man from Sonarpur was abducted in the name of giving money. The police rescued the abductee dramatically after investigating the incident. Sonarpur police rescued the abductee from Vaijag with Hawladar’s bait. Usharani, a resident of Sonarpur, is working. He works in job placement in IT sector. Usha gave jobs to several people, and she also got some money for her commission.

The miscreants said that if people were sent to Howrah, the arrears of Rs 6 lakh would be paid. Similarly, on June 9, Usharani sent her brother Pukkali Amin to Howrah. It is alleged that Pukkali was beaten up and forced to take sleeping pills after entering a hotel. Pukkali was then taken to Andhra Pradesh in a car. A kidnapping charge was lodged at Sonarpur police station on June 12.

A team of Sonarpur police went to Andhra Pradesh to investigate the incident. Already a ransom of Rs 60 lakh was demanded by calling Pukkali Amin’s house. The video of Pukkali being beaten was sent to his family members to get the money quickly. Arriving in Andhra Pradesh, the police hired a local motorist. He used to talk to the kidnappers as per the instructions given by the police. The kidnappers were called to a hotel to pay a ransom. Police arrested the accused there. The abductee was also rescued.

The police brought the detainees to Sonarpur on transit remand. Police suspect that many more are involved in this incident. Police are searching for the culprits.

First published: June 25, 2022, 15:11 IST

