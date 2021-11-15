The pre-poll candidate list is almost ready for the grassroots, two conditions must be fulfilled to get the ticket – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress wants to announce the list of candidates for the polls in Kolkata and Howrah as soon as the notification is issued. According to the ruling party sources, preparations for the list of candidates have been completed In addition to their own team survey, the report of Prashant Kishore’s team is also being given importance in each ward

According to sources, several current coordinators are being dropped in both Kolkata and Howrah municipalities. The ruling party is going to rely on young and new faces in the polls as in the Assembly elections. Besides, importance is being given to the transparent image

The Trinamool Congress is focusing on two issues in order to select a candidate in the by-elections First of all, how is the performance of the concerned ward coordinator in the last five years? Second, whether there is any allegation of corruption against the candidate According to grassroots sources, the top leadership of the party has been conducting inquiries in this regard on their own Besides, members of Prashant Kishore’s team also conducted the survey

So far, the state government and the state election commission have decided to hold pre-polls in Kolkata and Howrah on December 19. Accordingly, the State Election Commission will probably issue a notification on November 25 As soon as the notification is issued, the ruling party of the state wants to start the campaign by announcing the list of candidates

The Trinamool Congress started campaigning by announcing the list of candidates to the opposition long before the Assembly elections or by-elections. They also got its benefits This time, the ruling camp wants to proceed with the same strategy in the pre-election