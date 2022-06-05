The price of fire in the market, the hands of the middle class in the sixties – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Sadh’s son-in-law. Market prices are rising. The market had already risen. This time the price of fire fish before jamaisasthi. Hilsa and shrimp are out of reach. Mango and litchi have made a century in the fruit market. 300 to 400 jam on the way.
Let’s take a look at the market price of fish and meat …
Hilsa
Baby – 1000 rupees
Weighing 600 to 1.5 kg – 1200-1600 rupees
Weighing more than one and a half kilo – 2000-2500 rupees
Shrimp
Galda 800-1000 rupees
Baghdad – 1000-1200 rupees
Rui
The whole 250 rupees
300 rupees deducted
Catla
The whole 300 rupees
Cut 350 rupees
Vhetki 600 rupees
400-600 rupees on the side
Pabda 500-600 rupees
Chital 600 rupees
Tangra 600-700 rupees
Chicken meat 220 rupees
Khasi meat 60 rupees
Nirapada Das, a fishmonger, said the fish market was already booming. The prices of all the fish have also increased in the market of Jamaishthi. Trader Rahul Das said that every year on the day before Jamaishthi, the market goes up. Suprabhat Mitra, a resident of Baliganj, took pabda, hilsa and shrimp for his son-in-law. Said the market price is a little higher but tomorrow is the son-in-law episode. So whatever happens if the budget does not take the thing of the son-in-law’s choice!
After fish and meat, the fruit market is also quite high
Himsagar 90-100 rupees
Lame 100-12 rupees
Chausha 120 rupees
Litchi 90-100 rupees
Jackfruit
Small 100-150 rupees
Big 200-300 rupees
Prices have risen for everything from cooking gas to edible oil At least vegetables are relieved in the market of this year’s price increase.
Chandramukhi potato 40 rupees
Jyoti potato 30 rupees
Topaz potato 26 to 28 rupees
Onion 30 rupees
Ginger 120 rupees
Garlic 120 rupees
Tomatoes 100 rupees
Raw chilli 80 to 100 rupees
Capsicum 150 rupees
No matter how much the price goes up, one day son-in-law is said to caress. The crowd is in the fish market.
Biswajit Saha
News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.
Tags: Jamai Sasthi 2022, Price Hike