The Railway Board is going to take a decision with the station masters under pressure – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Threats to station masters. The Deputy Director of the Railway Board wrote to all the General Managers stating the need for appointment of Station Master.

Increasing work pressure. Not matching benefits. The ministry is not paying any attention to the railway safety sector This time the railway station masters were going on a one-day holiday across the country on this allegation. On May 31, the All India Station Masters Association decided to go on a one-day nationwide holiday. A letter or notice has already been issued to the Railway Board of India by one of the largest organizations of station masters. There are more than 6,000 vacancies for station masters in the country. Despite repeated requests, the response of the center did not match

According to this allegation, 35 thousand station masters of the country were going to join this holiday As a result, it is believed that the railway management system of the whole country will collapse. There is no precedent for such a movement in recent times. The passenger train service of Indian Railways was closed in Kovid situation but the freight train service was on. Special train is run in Kovid phase.

Special passenger train is running along with workers’ special train. Gradually the railway service has become normal The number of freight trains has increased to 7 But despite the increase in the number of trains, the railway workers complained that there were no vacancies. Especially people were not taken in the very important safety position As a result, the pressure on the people working in that position is increasing. Each person has to work for 8 hours instead of 8 hours And they have to suffer because a person in a very important position like station master has been working overtime for a long time.

As an example of West Bengal, there are a total of 563 stations within the borders of this state. There are 18 stations in Howrah division in important zones like Eastern Railway. There are 204 stations in Sealdah division. There are 72 stations in Asansol division. There are 100 stations in Malda division. Apart from this, Kharagpur, Adra and Alipurduar divisions are also part of Indian Railways in this state. According to the All India Station Masters Association, there are about 1500 vacancies left in the state.

Soumitra Bose, the organizing president of the Sealdah division, said, “None of us want to go on strike. In case of unreasonable strike, a large number of passengers will have to suffer for us. But neither the Railway Board nor the Ministry is listening to us. The fact that there are so many vacancies is not the right decision. “

Soumitra Babu is in charge of important stations like Dumdum. Where the train has to be received virtually every minute. There are not enough station masters there either. Sealdah Division Secretary Bikash Kumar Dutt said station masters have to do night duty. But they are not getting night allowance. This special night allowance has been discontinued for those whose monthly salary is above Rs 43,900. However, they have to take the same responsibility to manage the train at night. Holidays do not match as well. I have to work overtime every day. So they were forced to make this decision.

Bikashbabu said, “Now we have a situation where there are no people so that no one can go to the toilet.” The demands of the station masters are the same

