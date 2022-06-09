The reason is the money transaction! Bhabanipur Shah couple murdered by police – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Police are investigating the murder of a Gujarati couple in Bhabanipur. Police arrested the three on Thursday morning, and in a press conference later in the afternoon, Commissioner of Police Binit Goel said the killings were due to financial transactions. Ashok Shah lent some money to the mastermind of the murder. The culprit kills so that the money does not have to be returned. All three of those who came to kill had some money owed to Shah. In addition, it is known that the mastermind of the murder had the most debt. The commissioner also said that the mastermind will be caught soon.

It was first reported on Thursday morning that police had arrested three people in connection with the incident. Two of the three were arrested in the morning, after which police arrested a third on the basis of their interrogation. Police believe that this third person came from Orissa as a super killer. According to police sources, the killer was hiding in Kolkata after the murder.

But the police could not reach a clear conclusion as to why the murder was committed. Police later told a press conference that Ashok Shah, a resident of Bhabanipur, had borrowed large sums of money from an acquaintance. It is believed that the man could not return the money, and that is why he was killed. At first it was heard that Ashok had borrowed, but later the matter became clear. It was then learned through police sources that besides the super killer, there was a mastermind behind the incident. She is known to the family. According to the police investigation, the mastermind went to the couple’s house a few days before the incident. There he plotted murder.

