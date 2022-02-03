February 3, 2022

The rest of the municipalities in the state will vote on February 26, the commission said in a notification – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: The Election Commission has announced the election day for the remaining 108 municipalities in the state. Elections for the remaining 108 municipalities across the state will be held on February 28. The commission issued a notification on Thursday. Corona caused problems with municipal elections across the state. In that context, the election of the state Purnigam is on 12 February. The results will be released on February 14. In a few days, 108 municipalities in the state will vote.

Details coming …

Published by:Uddalak B

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: West Bengal Municipal Election 2022



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Rain forecast for the state tomorrow! Rain will continue on the day of Saraswati Pujo – News18 Bangla

46 mins ago admin

Kolkata High Court grants conditional protection to Anubrat, not arrested now – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Municipal Election 2022: Vote of any municipality in any district, see the complete list of 108 municipalities given by the commission

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Rain forecast for the state tomorrow! Rain will continue on the day of Saraswati Pujo – News18 Bangla

46 mins ago admin

Kolkata High Court grants conditional protection to Anubrat, not arrested now – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Municipal Election 2022: Vote of any municipality in any district, see the complete list of 108 municipalities given by the commission

1 hour ago admin

State Election Commission likely to increase daily campaign time | Howrah-Bali is not on the list Will the campaign time increase? – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Kolkata Metro: Line rupture between Belgachhia and Shyambazar metro stations, disrupted metro traffic, normal service after one hour!

3 hours ago admin