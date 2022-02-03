The rest of the municipalities in the state will vote on February 26, the commission said in a notification – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Election Commission has announced the election day for the remaining 108 municipalities in the state. Elections for the remaining 108 municipalities across the state will be held on February 28. The commission issued a notification on Thursday. Corona caused problems with municipal elections across the state. In that context, the election of the state Purnigam is on 12 February. The results will be released on February 14. In a few days, 108 municipalities in the state will vote.

Details coming …

Published by:Uddalak B First published: February 03, 2022, 11:00 IST

Tags: West Bengal Municipal Election 2022