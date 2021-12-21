The result of 2015 could not be held, the BJP’s vote in the city at the bottom of the bar – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Whitewash probably says the same thing. After the 2015 Kolkata Pur elections, the number of votes in the Gerua Shibir (KMC Election 2021) has come to a standstill. In 2015, the BJP won seven seats. This time the BJP’s result is worse than that. They had only three seats. Based on the results of the Assembly elections, the BJP was ahead in 10 seats. Needless to say, the BJP could not even reach that result. The turnout in the Assembly polls was 28 per cent, which dropped to close to 9 per cent.

The BJP has won a total of three seats in 2021. 22, 23 and 50. Meena Devi Purohit won 22 seats, Vijay Ojha won 23rd ward and Sajal Ghosh won 50th ward. No BJP candidate has won. But even a few months ago, the political picture was completely different. According to the results of the Assembly polls, the BJP was leading in 10 wards. In wards 21, 24, 25, 26, 31, 42, 60, 64 and 6, the BJP could not hold the lead in the assembly polls. That’s right, the BJP lost 60 and 64 seats in the Assembly by-elections, Mamata Banerjee won. Even after that?

Read more: BJP is losing ground in opposition, ‘uprising’ leftists! Explained the Kolkata vote

This includes the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP had great results there. According to statistics, the BJP was leading in more than 50 wards in that election. The BJP leaders probably understood that there would be no result around him. But the fruit of six years ago can not be retained?

Read more: BJP vokatta, CPM no patta! After winning Kolkata, Mamata went to Kamakhya …

Let’s go back a few more years. In 2015, even then, the BJP did not have such a huge power in the state. So many votes, so many seats, so much publicity, even then the BJP had nothing. In that market too, BJP won in seven wards in Kolkata Pur area. That list includes ward numbers 6, 22, 23, 42, 60, 7, 8. Among these seats, two BJP councilors joined the Trinamool. The BJP has won two of the five remaining seats. The remaining three seats have been lost!