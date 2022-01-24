The risk of opening a school is not right now! ‘Paraya Shikshalay’ is starting for small students – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: School reopening in West Bengal is less likely to open in the state now The state government is reluctant to take the risk of reopening schools until the situation in the state is brought under control In a press conference, Education Minister Bratya Basu clarified the attitude of the state government towards opening the school. The decision to reopen the school will be taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the education minister said.

In this situation, ‘Paray Sikhalay’ is starting from February 8 for the students of pre-primary to fifth class. According to the Minister of Education, the primary school teachers will be in charge of running the school in the neighborhood in accordance with the Corona rules in any open space of the neighborhood.

According to the education department, the reading, writing and numeracy skills of the children will be enhanced through the schools in the neighborhood. “Children will be provided psychosocial support and emotional education,” the education department said in a statement. The skills of industry and crafts will also be enhanced. Apart from this, emphasis will be laid on outdoor and indoor sports related programs

After the second wave of corona, the corona situation in the state came under some control and classes from ninth to twelfth grade started. The state government had planned that the school would be fully operational from the first week of January But the plan was thwarted by the third wave of Corona On the contrary, due to the increasing incidence of coronary heart disease, schooling has been stopped altogether.

Regarding the reopening of the school, Education Minister Bratya Basu said, “The Chief Minister also wants not to harm the children, not to increase the infection so that the school does not have to be reopened and re-opened. According to the education department, a decision may be taken to open the school within this week In the last few days, the rate of corona infection has decreased in the state

Bratya Basu said that even if the school is closed, the school will run in the neighborhood at the time when the school is running A statement from the Department of Education said, “In these open-air sessions, there will be a variety of curricula for the practice of reading, concepts of numbers and mathematics at the elementary level, and cultural and mental development.”

